ISGS MD Saulat Mobin Allegedly Misusing Powers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 10:17 PM

Managing Director Inter State Gas Systems (Private) Limited (ISGS), Mobin Saulat has allegedly inducted non technical manpower, violating the rules and regulation

According to investigating sources, MD ISGS who was a cashier at a private food outlet before joining ISGS, has brutally misused his powers and hired his non technical favorite dear ones on purely technical posts of ISGS.MD ISGS by offering lucrative offers to officials of Ministry of Petroleum convince them to be the part of his corruption, according to sources Ministry of Petroleum officials misusing the funds of ISGS on foreign tours.

Initial investigations have revealed that Saulat Mobin has allegedly committed a corruption of 460bn rupees with Dr Asim and 20bn rupees with the connivance of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, soon after these governments Saulat Mobin become approver against both of them.Sources further revealed that, MD ISGS monthly drawing a huge salary of 3m rupees, while GM Finance ISGS Anis Farooq taking 1.6m rupees salary from ISGS.

