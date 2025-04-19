Open Menu

Ishaq Dar, Acting Afghan DPM Hanafi Discuss Peace, Security Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday met with Acting Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi in Kabul and discussed all issues of mutual interest, including peace and security, and people-to-people contacts.

They agreed to enhance bilateral trade, transit and economic cooperation, to the mutual benefit of the people of both countries, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

They further agreed to remain engaged to achieve the full potential of regional economic development, including through realization of trans-regional connectivity projects.

The DPM/FM had earlier arrived on a day-long official visit to Afghan capital Kabul.

