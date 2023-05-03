Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2023) The Charge d' Affaires of the Embassy of the United States of America Andrew Schofer called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on further expanding bilateral economic, trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the United States.

The Finance Minister warmly welcomed Andrew Schofer and exchanged views on remarkable bilateral relations held with the United States on economic and trade fronts.

He apprised him of the economy of the country and discussed the current challenges being faced by the country.

Ishaq Dar further communicated about the difficult policy decisions recently being taken by the government with the aim of stabilizing the economy and then taking the economy on an upward curve ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth.

The Finance Minister informed the US Charge d' Affaires about the on-going IMF programme and assured him that the Government is committed to complete the program.

On this occasion, Andrew Schofer, the US Charge d' Affaires voiced his confidence in the policies and programs of Government of Pakistan for economic stability of the country and extended his support to advance the existing economic and trade relations between both the countries.

Senator Ishaq Dar thanked the US Charge d' Affaires and reiterated the desire of the Government to further expand bilateral trade and investment ties with the United States.