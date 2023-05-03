UrduPoint.com

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer Discuss Bilateral Economic Ties

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2023 | 02:15 PM

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

In the meeting, they exchange views on further expanding bilateral economic, trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the United States.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2023) The Charge d' Affaires of the Embassy of the United States of America Andrew Schofer called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on further expanding bilateral economic, trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the United States.

The Finance Minister warmly welcomed Andrew Schofer and exchanged views on remarkable bilateral relations held with the United States on economic and trade fronts.

He apprised him of the economy of the country and discussed the current challenges being faced by the country.

Ishaq Dar further communicated about the difficult policy decisions recently being taken by the government with the aim of stabilizing the economy and then taking the economy on an upward curve ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth.

The Finance Minister informed the US Charge d' Affaires about the on-going IMF programme and assured him that the Government is committed to complete the program.

On this occasion, Andrew Schofer, the US Charge d' Affaires voiced his confidence in the policies and programs of Government of Pakistan for economic stability of the country and extended his support to advance the existing economic and trade relations between both the countries.

Senator Ishaq Dar thanked the US Charge d' Affaires and reiterated the desire of the Government to further expand bilateral trade and investment ties with the United States.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad IMF Ishaq Dar United States Government

Recent Stories

NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe ..

NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe into audio leaks of Najam Saqi ..

9 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

2 hours ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

2 hours ago
 Worldâ€˜s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi f ..

Worldâ€˜s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi for Grand Finale of Abu Dhabi G ..

2 hours ago
 Schneider Electric joins AUS Engineering Al Nukhba ..

Schneider Electric joins AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Programme

2 hours ago
 Govt, PTI agree to hold simultaneous general elect ..

Govt, PTI agree to hold simultaneous general elections across country

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.