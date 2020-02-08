Ishaq Dar announces to challenge decision on conversion of his residence in shelter home in court

PML-N central leader and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced to move court against the Punjab government decision on converting his residence into shelter home.In his video statement on PML-N official twitter

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) PML-N central leader and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced to move court against the Punjab government decision on converting his residence into shelter home.In his video statement on PML-N official twitter Dar while denouncing the Punjab government decision on conversion of his residence into shelter home has termed it Prime Minister-Chief Minister complicity.Dar held turning his residence located in Lahore since 1988 into shelter home for homeless persons by Punjab government falls in contempt of court because Islamabad High Court had issued stay order in this case on January 27.Former FM said we will resort to Islamabad High court for committing contempt of court by the government.

Government has taken all these steps due to abscondment but decision on matter of abscondment Is illegal basically because our petition is there in Supreme Court in this regard.He went on to say when government had decided to auction my residence, we had filed petition.

Supreme Court is of the view that my petition will be heard on its turn.All the case against me is based on fraud and malafide intent. JIT report is based on a big lie that I did not file tax return till 20 years despite the fact that receipt of tax returns pertaining to last 36 years are available and every thing is documented.