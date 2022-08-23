UrduPoint.com

Ishaq Dar Appeals To Supreme Court For Early Hearing Of Case

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar has filed an application in the Supreme Court requesting for an early hearing of his appeal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Former finance minister Ishaq Dar has filed an application in the Supreme Court requesting for an early hearing of his appeal.

Ishaq Dar had filed an appeal in the apex court in 2018 against his declaration as a proclaimed offender by an accountability court.

According to his lawyers, Ishaq Dar was first blacklisted by the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports without any basis or justification on July 24, 2018.

