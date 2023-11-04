Ishaq Dar appointed PML-N’s election cell head

(@Abdulla99267510)

Marriyum Aurangzeb says the party’s election related activities will gain momentum after the latest appointment.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday that Senator Ishaq Dar will lead PML-N's election cell for the upcoming polls.

A notification to this effect was issued on Saturday by PML-N's secretary general Ahsan Iqbal, and it received Shehbaz Sharif's approval.

The notification stated, “With the President PML-N's endorsement, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has been appointed as the Chairman of the Election Cell for PML-N for the General Elections in 2024."

Taking to X, PML-N's spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed that the party's election-related activities would gain momentum following this latest appointment.

The Supreme Court declared February 8, 2024, as the official date for the upcoming general elections nationwide. This decision came after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submitted a notification to the Supreme Court regarding the polling date. A three-member bench of the apex court heard multiple pleas requesting elections to be held within 90 days of dissolving the national and provincial assemblies.

It's worth noting that the PML-N has already invited applications from interested candidates to participate in the upcoming general elections.