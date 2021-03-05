UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ishaq Dar Asks ECP To Initiate Contempt Proceedings Against PM Imran

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 03:01 PM

Ishaq Dar asks ECP to initiate contempt proceedings against PM Imran

The PML-N leader and former Finance Minister has questioned as to why there was no complaint when Imran Niazi was hiding behind the ECP in foreign funding case and no complaint when they got their candidate elected as Senate Chairman that now they are much angry with the Commission over defeat of Hafeez Sheikh.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2021) PML-N leader and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has asked Election Commission of Pakistan to initiate contempt proceedings against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, former finance minister Ishaq dar said: “There was no complaint when Imrani Niazi kept hiding behind the ECP in foreign funding case for six years. There was no complaint when they got elected Senate Chairman with 20 extra votes in ECP’s presence. And now they [Imran Khan and his party] are raising fingers when Dr. Hafeez Sheikh was defeated in Senate election,”.

He urged the ECP to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran Khan under Section 10 of Election Act 2017.

The statement of Ishaq Dar has come in reaction to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement regarding transparency and fairness in recently held Senate elections.

Imran Khan had said that Election Commission had damaged the democracy by holding Senate elections through secret ballot. “Why the ECP told the top court that the Senate elections should be held through the secret ballot?” the prime minister questioned. The ECP, he said, could have employed the latest technology in order to know who the turncoats in the Senate elections were. Taking strong exception to the prime minister’s allegations, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) called a high-level internal meeting by tomorrow to review the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who levelled serious allegations against the electoral body during the Senate polls in his address to the nation on Thursday.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Prime Minister Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Twitter Ishaq Dar 2017 Top Court Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution explains punishment for crimes ..

18 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 5 march 2021

2 minutes ago

UK Government Benefitting Conservative-Held Areas ..

2 minutes ago

Rights Watchdog Asks UN to Urgently Inquire Into W ..

2 minutes ago

MQM demands Deputy Chairman Senate seat for Farogh ..

31 minutes ago

Peshawar Uni asks students to observe dress code

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.