Ishaq Dar asks ECP to initiate contempt proceedings against PM Imran

The PML-N leader and former Finance Minister has questioned as to why there was no complaint when Imran Niazi was hiding behind the ECP in foreign funding case and no complaint when they got their candidate elected as Senate Chairman that now they are much angry with the Commission over defeat of Hafeez Sheikh.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2021)

Taking to Twitter, former finance minister Ishaq dar said: “There was no complaint when Imrani Niazi kept hiding behind the ECP in foreign funding case for six years. There was no complaint when they got elected Senate Chairman with 20 extra votes in ECP’s presence. And now they [Imran Khan and his party] are raising fingers when Dr. Hafeez Sheikh was defeated in Senate election,”.

He urged the ECP to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran Khan under Section 10 of Election Act 2017.

The statement of Ishaq Dar has come in reaction to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement regarding transparency and fairness in recently held Senate elections.

Imran Khan had said that Election Commission had damaged the democracy by holding Senate elections through secret ballot. “Why the ECP told the top court that the Senate elections should be held through the secret ballot?” the prime minister questioned. The ECP, he said, could have employed the latest technology in order to know who the turncoats in the Senate elections were. Taking strong exception to the prime minister’s allegations, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) called a high-level internal meeting by tomorrow to review the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who levelled serious allegations against the electoral body during the Senate polls in his address to the nation on Thursday.