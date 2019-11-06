UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ishaq Dar Assets Beyond Means Case: Defence Counsel Cross Examines Investigation Officer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:14 PM

Ishaq Dar assets beyond means case: Defence Counsel cross examines Investigation Officer

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir Wednesday heard the reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir Wednesday heard the reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

During the hearing two co-accused out of three nominated in the reference Naeem Mahmood and Mansoor Raza Rizvi appeared before the court and the request of third co-accused Saeed Ahmed for exemption to appear was accepted.

The Defence Counsel Qazi Misbah cross-examined Investigation Officer (IO) Nadir Abbas who stated that the house in Gulberg Lahore belongs to Ishaq Dar before his entering politics.

The investigation officer also informed that three plots in Alfalah Housing Society were purchased on installments from 2004 to 2009 and the installments of these plots had never been paid by co-accused Mansoor Rizvi and Naeem Mahmood.

He said no connection of co-accused had been found in the purchase of six acre land in Islamabad and no proof had been found regarding any link of co-accused with foreign assets of Ishaq Dar.

The court adjourned the hearing till November 13, allowing the defence counsel to continue cross-examination of the investigation officer.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Islamabad Ishaq Dar Gulberg November From Court Housing

Recent Stories

Female student kidnapper awarded life sentence

2 minutes ago

US House Committee to Hold First Open Hearings in ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns PML-N MNA disqualifi ..

2 minutes ago

WADA Executive Committee to Hold Meeting on RUSADA ..

2 minutes ago

Republicans, Democrats in US Congress Suffer From ..

20 minutes ago

All Private Schools Sports Gala begins in Mohamand ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.