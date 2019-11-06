Ishaq Dar assets beyond means case: Defence Counsel cross examines Investigation Officer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir Wednesday heard the reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar

During the hearing two co-accused out of three nominated in the reference Naeem Mahmood and Mansoor Raza Rizvi appeared before the court and the request of third co-accused Saeed Ahmed for exemption to appear was accepted.

The Defence Counsel Qazi Misbah cross-examined Investigation Officer (IO) Nadir Abbas who stated that the house in Gulberg Lahore belongs to Ishaq Dar before his entering politics.

The investigation officer also informed that three plots in Alfalah Housing Society were purchased on installments from 2004 to 2009 and the installments of these plots had never been paid by co-accused Mansoor Rizvi and Naeem Mahmood.

He said no connection of co-accused had been found in the purchase of six acre land in Islamabad and no proof had been found regarding any link of co-accused with foreign assets of Ishaq Dar.

The court adjourned the hearing till November 13, allowing the defence counsel to continue cross-examination of the investigation officer.