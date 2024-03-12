Open Menu

Ishaq Dar Assumes Charge As 39th Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Ishaq Dar assumes charge as 39th foreign minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday formally assumed the office as the 39th Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

On his arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and senior officers of the ministry received the newly sworn-in foreign minister.

According to a Foreign Office statement, the foreign secretary and additional secretaries of the ministry briefed Foreign Minister Dar on Pakistan's foreign policy and the priority areas.

