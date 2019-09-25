UrduPoint.com
Ishaq Dar Case Accumulation Of Assets Beyond Known Sources Of Income: Defence Counsel Files Petition In AC For Summoning Previous Record

Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:06 PM

Defence counsel has filed petition in Accountability Court (AC) for summoning previous record in the case pertaining to accumulation of assets beyond known source of income by Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) Defence counsel has filed petition in Accountability Court (AC) for summoning previous record in the case pertaining to accumulation of assets beyond known source of income by Ishaq Dar.Judge Muhammad Bashir took up the case for hearing Wednesday.The co-accused including Mansoor Raza Rizvi and Naeem Mehmood appeared in the court.A petition was filed by Tabassam Ishaq Dar wife of former finance minister Ishaq Dar in the court on ownership of Gulberg House No 7-H.Qazi Misbah counsel for wife of Ishaq Dar argued that NAB is not authorized to enter into some private area.

NAB made video after entering into home.Defence counsel said video was made but it has not been put on judicial record. The court had not asked to investigate and NAB was also not having any warrant.The defence counsel said the investigation officer has not told about entering into home in his statement.

The court had authorized provincial government and not NAB.The defence counsel Qazi Misbah started cross examining the Nadir Abbas, investigation officer in the reference.The defence counsel said what is your educational qualification.The investigation officer said " I have done MSc Criminology in evening from Punjab University.

.The defence counsel said " have you been given training as to how the evidence have to be collected.

The investigation officer said no special training was given.The defence counsel inquired have you ever done practical work on income tax returns.Investigation office said no he has not done practical work about income tax returns.

I have studied it only.The defence counsel questioned how many cases were investigated by you before Ishaq Dar case.Nadir Abbas said he investigated 7 cases and references were filed on 3 cases.The defence counsel said can reference be filed on the opinion of investigation officer.The defence counsel said did you study the decisions of Supreme Court which it had given in Hudaibia case when you were investigating.The investigation officer said he had studied.The defence counsel said which office was conducing preliminary investigation against Ishaq Dar.The investigation officer said Lahore NAB office was conducing preliminary investigation.The defence counsel said was the preliminary investigation against Ishaq Dar closed in 2018.Investigation officer said reference was filed in 2017, therefore, how it could be closed in 2018.The defence counsel filed application for summoning previous record.The court reserved the judgment on completion of arguments in connection with petition filed by Tabassam Ishaq Dar.The hearing of the case was adjourned till October 02.

