Ishaq Dar case adjourned till July 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday adjourned hearing till July 31, on a reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income.

During this day hearing, the counsel for co-accused Mansoor Raza and Naeem Mehmood submitted an application to the judge seeking NAB's statement for not conducting more investigation against his clients.

At this, National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Prosecutor Afzal Qureshi pleaded that this was not possible for his department to provide prior information to the accused regarding further investigation.

In this case, he said, former finance minister was also a NAB accused and an investigation must be done against him.

The accused's counsel said that his application was just limited to his client.

The Judge Muhammad Bashir served notices to NAB seeking its reply on application and also directed the two sides to give arguments on next date of hearing.

It may be mentioned here that Ishad Dar had already been declared proclaimed offender in this case due to not appearing before the trial court. The court had ordered to auction his property in Pakistan.