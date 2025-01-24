Ishaq Dar chairs meeting to prepare road map for enhancing trade with Turkiye

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday chaired a meeting to prepare a comprehensive road map for enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye.

During the meeting, he reviewed progress on the Strategic Economic Framework 2020-24, discussed recent initiatives and explored new proposals to strengthen the economic ties between the two countries.

This meeting is part of preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), to be held in Islamabad.