Ishaq Dar congratulates Anwar Ibrahim on becoming Malaysian PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Friday congratulated Anwar Ibrahim on taking oath of office as the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

In a tweet, the minister said, Pakistan would be happy to work closely with his government to further deepen the longstanding fraternal ties between our two brotherly countries.

"Heartiest congratulations to H.E. Mr Anwar Ibrahim @anwaribrahim on taking oath of office as the Prime Minister of Malaysia. Pakistan will be happy to work closely with his government to further deepen the longstanding fraternal ties between our two brotherly countries," he tweeted.