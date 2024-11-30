- Home
Ishaq Dar Dismisses Claims Of State Brutality, Calls Reports Of Gunshot Wounds "Malicious"
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday strongly refuted allegations of state brutality and indiscriminate firing by law enforcement authorities during recent clashes with protestors.
In a statement issued by the Deputy Prime Minister Office, Ishaq Dar labeled the claims of gunshot wounds and unwarranted violence as "malicious" and "absolutely false," urging to provide evidence such as "graves and dead bodies" to substantiate the accusations.
He said the so-called protestors came armed with heavy ammunition and tear gas canisters.
"The mob was determined to create chaos and ready to kill. Our security and law enforcement agencies exercised maximum restraint with patience despite deaths within their ranks," he said adding that the PTI leaders abandoned their workers and were now developing a ridiculous and lies-based narrative of state brutality.
