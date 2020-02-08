UrduPoint.com
Ishaq Dar Gives Firs Reaction On Govt’s Move To Convert His House Into Shelter Home

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 23 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 11:00 AM

Ishaq Dar gives firs reaction on govt’s move to convert his house into shelter home

The former finance minister who is in London says the PTI government has committed contempt of court by putting his house on sale and calling bid for it and later converting it into a shelter home for homeless people.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2020) PML-N Leader and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has rejected the PTI’s government move to convert his house into a shelter home in Lahore, saying that it is contempt of court as the decision of the court was in his favour.

Ishaq Dar who is currently in London first time gave his reaction on government’s decision regarding his property in Lahore since he left the country after money laundering case against him.

“This is failure of the PTI government as they failed in bidding process and now they are going to allocate my house for the homeless people but there is a clear order of the Islamabad High Court which is in my favour and they are violating this order and using his property without any lawful authority,” said Ishaq Dar in a video message that was tweeted by PML-N official account on Twitter.

Ishaq Dar said that he would move against the PTI for committing contempt of court and for calling bid of his property. He also rejected money laundering case against him, saying that it was based on fake reports and was politically motivated.

“I always maintained my tax returns, so the case of tax evasion is also fake and malafide,” he added.

The government last year in December called bidding of Dar’ house located in Gulberg but decided to convert it today into a shelter home.

