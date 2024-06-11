Open Menu

Ishaq Dar In Amman To Attend High-level Conference On Gaza

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 11, 2024 | 11:51 AM

AMMAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrived in Amman, Jordan today to attend the high-level conference on ‘Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza’.

At the airport, he was received by Jordanian Minister of Prime Ministry Affairs Ibrahim Al Jazi, Governor of Amman Yaser Al Adwan and the Mayor of Amman, Al Shawarbeh.

During the Conference, Deputy Prime Minister will reiterate Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Palestine in the backdrop of Israel’s grave crimes in Gaza

