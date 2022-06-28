UrduPoint.com

Ishaq Dar Is Expected To Return Pakistan Soon

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 28, 2022 | 03:58 PM

Ishaq Dar is expected to return Pakistan soon

The sources say Nawaz Sharif has allowed return of former Finance Minister to Pakistan after PM Shehbaz asked him.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2022) PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar is likely to return Pakistan soon.

The latest reports say that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had asked party supremo to allow Senator Ishaq Dar to return to Pakistan to which Nawaz Sharif allowed the PML-N Senator to return to Pakistan.

According to the sources, the lawyers of Ishaq Dar will soon file for his protective bail.

Ishaq Dar will assume his responsibilities as Senator soon after arriving Pakistan and will also face cases against him.

Dar will assume his responsibilities as Finance Minister after verdicts of the cases.

There are various cases against the senior PML-N leader, in which he is specifically accused of not submitting details of his assets for 22 years.

Ishaq Dar said that he has already submitted a 32-year record of his assets.

More Stories From Pakistan

