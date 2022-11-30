Ishaq Dar, Kamran Tessori discuss rehabilitation work in flood affected areas in Sindh

Federal Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday exchanged views on the current political situation and issues of mutual interest including relief and rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas in Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday exchanged views on the current political situation and issues of mutual interest including relief and rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas in Sindh province.

Measures related to ease of doing business and improving 'investment climate' opportunities also came under discussion.

The finance minister showed resolve to take all necessary steps to attract foreign investment in the country.

The finance minister and Governor Sindh also discussed the economic outlook of the country and pace of development work in the province.

Finance Minister further extended full support and cooperation of the federal government in the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people and for the development of the province.