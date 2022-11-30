UrduPoint.com

Ishaq Dar, Kamran Tessori Discuss Rehabilitation Work In Flood Affected Areas In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Ishaq Dar, Kamran Tessori discuss rehabilitation work in flood affected areas in Sindh

Federal Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday exchanged views on the current political situation and issues of mutual interest including relief and rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas in Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday exchanged views on the current political situation and issues of mutual interest including relief and rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas in Sindh province.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House, today, said a press release issued here.

Measures related to ease of doing business and improving 'investment climate' opportunities also came under discussion.

The finance minister showed resolve to take all necessary steps to attract foreign investment in the country.

The finance minister and Governor Sindh also discussed the economic outlook of the country and pace of development work in the province.

Finance Minister further extended full support and cooperation of the federal government in the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people and for the development of the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Business Ishaq Dar All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sullivan to Meet Senate Lawmakers to Discuss $38Bl ..

Sullivan to Meet Senate Lawmakers to Discuss $38Bln Funding Request for Ukraine ..

1 minute ago
 Ukraine embassy employee in Madrid 'lightly' injur ..

Ukraine embassy employee in Madrid 'lightly' injured by letter bomb

1 minute ago
 US Trying to Get Information on Convicted Spy Whel ..

US Trying to Get Information on Convicted Spy Whelan's Whereabouts, Has No Updat ..

1 minute ago
 59 shopkeepers fined on profiteering, 4 arrested o ..

59 shopkeepers fined on profiteering, 4 arrested over violation of law

1 minute ago
 White House Says 'Challenge' to Help Ukraine Keep ..

White House Says 'Challenge' to Help Ukraine Keep Heat, Lights on Through Winter

5 minutes ago
 US Not Asking Nations To Choose Between Washington ..

US Not Asking Nations To Choose Between Washington, Beijing - Kirby

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.