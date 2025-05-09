Ishaq Dar lauds Saudi diplomatic efforts in promoting peace in region

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday received Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed matters of mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday received Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed matters of mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged perspectives on the evolving regional situation.

The deputy PM expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s constructive diplomatic efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region.

The two sides also held discussions on the full spectrum of bilateral relations, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening the time-tested and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.