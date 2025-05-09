Open Menu

Ishaq Dar Lauds Saudi Diplomatic Efforts In Promoting Peace In Region

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 08:55 PM

Ishaq Dar lauds Saudi diplomatic efforts in promoting peace in region

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday received Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed matters of mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday received Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed matters of mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged perspectives on the evolving regional situation.

The deputy PM expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s constructive diplomatic efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region.

The two sides also held discussions on the full spectrum of bilateral relations, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening the time-tested and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Recent Stories

KATI, BBSHRRDB agree on collaborative workforce de ..

KATI, BBSHRRDB agree on collaborative workforce development

2 minutes ago
 LHC orders operation against smoke-emitting vehicl ..

LHC orders operation against smoke-emitting vehicles

2 minutes ago
 10-year imprisonment awarded to accused

10-year imprisonment awarded to accused

2 minutes ago
 24 bottle water brands unsafe for consumption: PCR ..

24 bottle water brands unsafe for consumption: PCRWR’s report

2 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar lauds Saudi diplomatic efforts in promot ..

Ishaq Dar lauds Saudi diplomatic efforts in promoting peace in region

2 minutes ago
 NA Standing Committee on Finance meets

NA Standing Committee on Finance meets

2 minutes ago
WB praises HEDP's progress as project nears comple ..

WB praises HEDP's progress as project nears completion

8 minutes ago
 DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review pe ..

DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance

2 minutes ago
 Indian war hysteria threatens peace: says Abdul Ja ..

Indian war hysteria threatens peace: says Abdul Jabbar Khan

1 minute ago
 IHC moved for release of PTI founder on parole

IHC moved for release of PTI founder on parole

1 minute ago
 NCCI organizes Trade Expo Festival

NCCI organizes Trade Expo Festival

2 minutes ago
 Indian media uses propaganda to conceal military f ..

Indian media uses propaganda to conceal military failures

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan