ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) A delegation, representing portfolio managers, economists, and sovereign analysts from several world's leading investment institutions, led by Marc Zeepvat, President, Trans-National Research Corporation, held a meeting

with Leader of the House, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, at Parliament House.

Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed the delegation, emphasizing the significance of international collaboration for economic prosperity, said a press release issued on Friday.

During the meeting, he provided a comprehensive overview of the investment landscape in Pakistan, highlighting key aspects such as the country's economic outlook, the ongoing IMF Programme, and the privatization initiative.

During the meeting, Senator Dar apprised the delegation of the economic performance of Pakistan during 2013-17 when it became 24th global economy together with enhanced investment in public sector development works which resulted in Pakistan’s GDP growth to rise above 6% with 40-year low inflation of around 4%.

He shared insights into the reform efforts and challenges faced by Pakistan, underscoring the pivotal role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council in promoting a conducive business environment. He addressed the delegation's queries regarding the factors influencing the business and investment climate in Pakistan, offering transparency and clarity on the nation's commitment to fostering economic growth and ensuring a robust foundation for sustainable economic development.