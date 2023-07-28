Ishaq Dar, Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Data Darbar expansion project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday jointly laid the foundation stone of expansion project of the shrine of sufi saint Hazrat Hassan Ali Hajveri (RA) popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh.

They also bathe the shrine with rosewater and laid Chaddar on the shrine. The leaders also launched the "Nazrana Online" App.

Briefing the media, the administration informed that the App would be helpful for Overseas Pakistanis to share their contribution in Langar (sacred food) through "Nazrana Online App" while sitting abroad and one could visit the interior of the shrine round the clock.

Later, talking to the media, Ishaq Dar congratulated Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on the commencement of the Darbar expansion project and called it the third major expansion.

They prayed for the safety and prosperity of the country.

PML-N leader Bilal Yaseen and others were also present.