Open Menu

Ishaq Dar, Mohsin Naqvi Lays Foundation Stone Of Data Darbar Expansion Project

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Ishaq Dar, Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Data Darbar expansion project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday jointly laid the foundation stone of expansion project of the shrine of sufi saint Hazrat Hassan Ali Hajveri (RA) popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh.

They also bathe the shrine with rosewater and laid Chaddar on the shrine. The leaders also launched the "Nazrana Online" App.

Briefing the media, the administration informed that the App would be helpful for Overseas Pakistanis to share their contribution in Langar (sacred food) through "Nazrana Online App" while sitting abroad and one could visit the interior of the shrine round the clock.

Later, talking to the media, Ishaq Dar congratulated Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on the commencement of the Darbar expansion project and called it the third major expansion.

They prayed for the safety and prosperity of the country.

PML-N leader Bilal Yaseen and others were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Ishaq Dar Bilal Yaseen Visit Media Share

Recent Stories

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

4 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

5 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

6 hours ago
Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

6 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

6 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

9 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan