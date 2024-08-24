Ishaq Dar Opens Canopies At Data Ganj Bakhsh Shrine
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar inaugurated canopies of Masjid-e-Nabvi-style at the Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine premises, here on Saturday.
Speaking to the media, he said Nawaz Sharif had led the country on the path to development. He said if the government of Nawaz Sharif had not been overthrown in 2014, the country would have progressed manifold by now. Dar said that running the economy was not like turning on or off a switch, adding they were trying hard to solve the public problems under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said inflation was decreasing due to efforts of the PML-N led government, that had made Pakistan a nuclear power.
"Now, it will also make it an economic power," he added. He said that with the grace of Almighty Allah, terrorism would be eradicated soon.
Ishaq Dar said that he would solve the electricity problems soon and give relief to people.
He told the media that any attack on national security institutions was government's red line, and if any one tried to cross the red line, then there was no room for him here.
Replying to a query regarding May 9 incidents, Ishaq Dar said that the law was making its way, and the criminals of May 9 would be brought to justice.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister promises foolproof security for Chehlum, Data Ganj Bakhsh urs4 minutes ago
-
AJK President, PM, AJKLA Speaker grieve over sad demise of 25 victims in Pattan-Kahota Road mishap4 minutes ago
-
Governor attends Nikkah ceremony of Edhi's grand son4 minutes ago
-
GC University Hyderabad to remain closed on Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)14 minutes ago
-
DC Mirpurkhas urges parents to join fight against Polio14 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns terrorist attack on Police check post in Kurram24 minutes ago
-
Heavy monsoon rains forecast in Punjab, authorities alerted24 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kurram24 minutes ago
-
Regional Met Centre forecast downpour in parts of Balochistan from Monday24 minutes ago
-
Police to provide foolproof security for Data Ganj Bakhsh urs34 minutes ago
-
CM’s Sarkain Bahal Punjab Khushal program going on in full swing44 minutes ago
-
Health minister visits injured policeman at PINS44 minutes ago