Ishaq Dar opens canopies at Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar inaugurated canopies of Masjid-e-Nabvi-style at the Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine premises, here on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, he said Nawaz Sharif had led the country on the path to development. He said if the government of Nawaz Sharif had not been overthrown in 2014, the country would have progressed manifold by now. Dar said that running the economy was not like turning on or off a switch, adding they were trying hard to solve the public problems under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said inflation was decreasing due to efforts of the PML-N led government, that had made Pakistan a nuclear power.

"Now, it will also make it an economic power," he added. He said that with the grace of Almighty Allah, terrorism would be eradicated soon.

Ishaq Dar said that he would solve the electricity problems soon and give relief to people.

He told the media that any attack on national security institutions was government's red line, and if any one tried to cross the red line, then there was no room for him here.

Replying to a query regarding May 9 incidents, Ishaq Dar said that the law was making its way, and the criminals of May 9 would be brought to justice.