Ishaq Dar Pays Glowing Tribute To Late Senator Sajid Mir

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Ishaq Dar pays glowing tribute to late Senator Sajid Mir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar has paid glowing tribute to the services of late Senator Sajid Mir.

Addressing senate session , he said that he was a great politician and committed person with the profession.

Ishaq Dar said that Sajid Mir was affiliated with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) since 1988 and till death was associated and sincere with party and never involved in any horse trading despite incentives.

Dar also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

