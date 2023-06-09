UrduPoint.com

Ishaq Dar Presents Rs14.4tr Budget In NA Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 09, 2023 | 06:37 PM

Ishaq Dar presents Rs14.4tr budget in NA today

In a bid to attract voters ahead of the upcoming general elections, the government intends to allocate funds to various targeted schemes, despite a higher consolidated budget deficit of over 6% of GDP.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday presented the federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, projected at approximately Rs14.4 trillion.

In a bid to attract voters ahead of the upcoming general elections, the government intends to allocate funds to various targeted schemes, despite a higher consolidated budget deficit of over 6% of GDP.

The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has been assigned a tax collection target of Rs9.2 trillion, while the non-tax revenue target is set at Rs2.7 trillion. To meet the non-tax revenue goal, the government plans to raise the petroleum development levy (PDL) from Rs50 per litre to Rs55-60 per litre, aiming to generate Rs870 billion in the next budget.

The credibility of budgetary numbers remains a concern, given their anticipated fluctuations throughout the financial year. If a new government comes into power after the general elections, it may need to introduce a mini-budget to align with IMF guidelines and secure a fresh bailout package.

The finance minister's ability to satisfy the IMF and revive the stalled program is yet to be seen. The ongoing deadlock could endanger the depleting foreign exchange reserves, which currently stand below $3.9 billion.

The signing of a staff-level agreement with the IMF hinges on meeting three conditions: securing external financing of $6 billion, presenting a budget in accordance with IMF guidelines, and maintaining a market-based exchange rate.

The IMF program is scheduled to conclude on June 30, with no possibility of further extension, as highlighted by the finance minister during the launch of the Economic Survey for 2022-23.

The credibility gap surrounding the accuracy of budgetary numbers necessitates the presentation of a realistic budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

As the tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government comes to an end on August 12, an allocation of Rs90 billion has been approved for the SDGs Achievement Programme (SAP) in the forthcoming budget.

Addressing external debt servicing remains a top priority, demanding $25 billion in the next budget. It remains uncertain how the government plans to generate such a significant amount, considering that it has only secured less than $8.1 billion in the first ten months of the current fiscal year.

The fiscal constraints pose significant challenges, as the federal government's net revenue receipts are projected to be insufficient to meet debt servicing requirements. After transferring resources to provinces and accounting for non-tax revenue, the total net receipts are estimated at Rs6.5 trillion, while total debt servicing will amount to Rs7.5 trillion, resulting in a deficit of Rs1,000 billion.

The government aims to increase salaries, pensions, and minimum wages of workers in the FY24 budget. However, addressing the substantial budget deficit for the next fiscal year will necessitate acquiring domestic and foreign loans ranging from Rs7,000 to Rs7,500 billion.

Given the complexity of the situation, comprehensive structural reforms are indispensable to navigate the economy out of the ongoing crisis.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Exchange Budget Ishaq Dar May June August FBR From Government Agreement Top Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of CO ..

UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of COP28

13 minutes ago
 World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Devel ..

World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Lahore and ..

14 minutes ago
 West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions t ..

West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions trophy

18 minutes ago
 Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was ..

Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was from last seven years

40 minutes ago
 KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s firs ..

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s first OCTG-CRA manufacturing facil ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for e ..

PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for economic growth

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.