UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ishaq Dar Reference Adjourned Till Dec 2

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:50 PM

Ishaq Dar reference adjourned till Dec 2

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till December 2, on a graft reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on graft reference against PMLN's stalwart this day. The hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding as the case record was with Islamabad High Court (IHC).

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Prosecutor Afzal Qureshi appeared before the court.

The judge noted that the record had been submitted to the IHC in Tabbasam Ishaq case. The case couldn't be proceeded until the record was received back.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing on acquittal pleas of co-accused in a corruption reference against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz Saddiqui till November 16. The co-accused including Ghulam Nabi Mangrio, Umer Farooq, Yousaf Memon and Basharat Hussian appeared before the court.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Shaukat Aziz Ishaq Dar November December Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Maharashtra govt allows reopening of cinema halls, ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan’s rupee goes up by Rs 0. 22 against USD

42 minutes ago

Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of re ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,161 new COVID-19 cases, 1,493 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

2 hours ago

Immersive and incomparable: The factors behind the ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.