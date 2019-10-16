UrduPoint.com
Ishaq Dar Sells Out 15 Properties: Court Told

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:59 PM

Investigation Officer of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Nadir Abbas Wednesday informed an Accountability Court (AC) the former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had sold out his 15 properties in accordance of record

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Investigation Officer of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Nadir Abbas Wednesday informed an Accountability Court (AC) the former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had sold out his 15 properties in accordance of record.

The defence lawyer continued cross-examining with NAB Investigation Officer and last prosecution witness in reference against Ishaq Dar and others pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income. The NAB Prosecutor objected on the query of defence side and said that why the lawyer of co-accused was protecting absconder Ishaq Dar.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on corruption reference against Dar and other co accused including Mansoor Raza, Naeem Mehmood and Saeed Ahmed who were present on the occasion.

During cross examining, the NAB Investigation Officer produced the letter related to completion of initial inquiry in corruption reference against Dar.

He said that the department had conducted investigation related to offshore companies, assets beyond sources of income and property inside and outside of the country owned by Ishaq Dar.

To a query of defence lawyer Qazi Misbah, he said that he had not brought all record in the court related to the reference. Nadir Abbas said that he had verified the assets and property of Dar from various institutions. NAB IO said that the properties of Ishaq Dar had not been transferred to the co-accusedAt this, NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi objected over the questions of defence side and pleaded that the Misbah was protecting a proclaimed offender.

Later, the court adjourned hearing on reference till October 23, wherein Qazi Misbah would continue cross examining with NAB IO.

