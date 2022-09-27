Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) Leader, Ishaq Dar on Tuesday took oath as a senator, after living five years in self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to Ishaq Dar.

PTI members tore the copies of the agenda of the meeting to register their protest and also surrounded the dais and chanted slogans.

Dar was elected to the upper house of the parliament on a technocrat seat in the elections held on March 3, which was notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan on March 9, 2018.

Ishaq Dar reached Pakistan the other day along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after an exile of more than five years.

In February this year, Dar had requested Senate chairman to virtually administer the oath in the wake of restoration of his election notification, but his request was turned down.

Leader of the House in Senate, Azam Nazir Tarar welcomed the PML-N stalwart and expressed the hope that Dar would steer the country out of challenges.

He urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members to respect law as the accountability court had suspended the permanent arrest warrants of Ishaq Dar till October 7, in a reference pertaining to holding of assets beyond known sources of income.

