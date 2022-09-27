Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid PTI protest

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has administered the oath to PML-N leader Ishaq Dar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim league – Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar took oath as senator amid protest by the opposition on Tuesday.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to Ishaq Dar.

As the oath-taking ceremony started the PTI lawmakers gathered around the rostrum and chanted slogans. They also tore the copies of the agenda of the meeting and surrounded the dais to lodge their protest. The Senate Chairman, meanwhile, called the security personnel.

Just a day before, Dar returned to Pakistan on Monday along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after an self exile of more than five years.

His return comes a day after PML-N leader Miftah Ismail tendered his resignation to senior party leaders in London.

Subsequently, a statement released after the meeting confirmed that Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz had nominated Dar as the finance minister.

Talking to the reporters soon after landing at Nur Khan airbas, Dar had said that Nawaz Sharif and the premier had tasked him to take over the portfolio of the finance minister.

He said he would try his best to fulfill all the responsibilities and they would try to take out the country from the economic swap it was trapped in exactly the way they did in 1998 and 1999 and later in 2013 and 2014.

He said he was hopeful that they would head towards a positive direction.