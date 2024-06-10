Open Menu

Ishaq Dar To Embark On Two-day Visit To Jordan Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 10, 2024 | 02:18 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will embark on a two-day visit to Jordan today to participate in the high-level conference on prevailing situation in Gaza.

The conference titled “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza”, has been jointly organized by King Abdullah-II of Jordan, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and Secretary-General United Nations Antonio Guterres.

The conference aims to identify and develop a collective response to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Deputy Prime Minister will likely to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the participating countries.

Pakistan’s participation in the conference underscores its continued commitment to peace and stability in the middle East and its firm and longstanding support for the Palestinian cause.

