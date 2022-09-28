UrduPoint.com

Ishaq Dar To Ensure Financial Stability: Kirmani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Ishaq Dar to ensure financial stability: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Asif Kirmani Thursday said during the past four years political engineering had been continuing as several cases were made on Nawaz Sharif family and other PML-N leaders.

Talking to a private news channel he said the country was facing difficult times but Senator Ishaq Dar would ensure financial stability in the country.

He said previous government had brought the country on the brink of economic default and it required taking tough decisions immediately.

He added that his party had taken bold economic decisions at the expense of political reputation.

