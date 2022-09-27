KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Tuesday said that Prime Minister had discretionary power to choose his cabinet team. If the Prime Minister has made Ishaq Dar a part of the cabinet, it must have been done with some thought.

He expressed these views while talking to the media here at his residence.

Dharejo said, "It is hoped that the country's economy will improve with the induction of Ishaq Dar in Federal cabinet. It is taking time to correct the mess created by the four-year government of Tehreek-e-Insaf." He hoped that soon the economy would be on the right track.

The PTI-led government had left no stone unturned to destroy the country, Jam added.

The provincial minister said that relief work was underway in full swing in Sindh, adding that Sindh Chief Minister along with his cabinet members were present in the field.

He said Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed that all possible help should be given to the flood-affected people.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that Pakistan Peoples Party had supported the people in every difficult time and was with the people in this difficult time as well.