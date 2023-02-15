UrduPoint.com

Ishaq Dar To Present Finance Supplementary Bill In NA Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2023 | 12:21 PM

Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in NA today

The bill is aimed at amending certain laws relating to taxes and duties.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will present the Finance Supplementary Bill 2023 in the National Assembly on Wednesday which meets at 3.30 pm.

The bill is aimed at amending certain laws relating to taxes and duties.

It was approved by the Federal cabinet at its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad yesterday. It provides for a one percent increase in General Sales Tax and additional taxes on luxury items as part of the reforms related to the International Monetary Fund's Ninth Review.

Later the copy of the Finance Supplementary bill will be laid in the Senate.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Cabinet

Recent Stories

Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provid ..

Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provide medical care for Turkish ear ..

26 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match ..

Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match against Karachi Kings

53 minutes ago
 LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in ..

LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in diverse fields

1 hour ago
 Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bi ..

Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bill 2023'

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.