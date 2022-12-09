UrduPoint.com

Ishaq Dar Visits Data Darbar

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Ishaq Dar visits Data Darbar

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar visited the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA), popularly known as Data Darbar, here on Friday evening.

He prayed there for the prosperity and sovereignty of the country.

He also met with the administration of Darbar and officers of Punjab Auqaf department.

