Ishaq Dar visits Data Darbar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar visited Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine late on Wednesday evening.

Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari briefed him about the ongoing development works at the shrine. He directed the relevant authorities to keep in view the ongoing development works and the pace of work simultaneously.

He offered 'Fateha' and prayed for peace and prosperity of the country.

The deputy prime minister had laid the foundation of umbrellas' installation on the pattern of Haram-e-Nabawi, during observance of the 981st annual urs of the saint. Twenty umbrellas of 26×26 feet would be installed in the compound of Data Darbar mosque. These umbrellas would be operated hydraulically and automatically, and the initiative would enhance the beauty of the Darbar, besides facilitating the visitors.