Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

Ishaq Dar will likely succeed Miftah Ismail as finance minister as well.

During July, Ishaq Dar, a senator for the Pakistan Muslim League-N and a former finance minister, is most likely to return to Pakistan.

According to sources, Ishaq Dar will likely succeed Miftah Ismail as finance minister. Ismail has been appointed as a member of the cabinet despite not having been elected to the parliament, in accordance with Section 9 of Article 91 of the Constitution.

His passport had already been revoked by the PTI-led government in 2018; it was put under a category where passport renewal was prohibited.

Ishaq Dar will now need to speak with his doctor about taking preventative steps in order to get a flight for his return to Pakistan.

Additionally, he will need to get rid of a legal roadblock. Ishaq Dar has instructed his legal representatives to approach higher courts to get the proclamation of "proclaimed offender" (PO)" against his name lifted.

According to the reports, after all of these problems are handled, he might come back after mid-July 2022.