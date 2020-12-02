UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ishaq Dar's Blatant Lies' Exposed In Interview : Faisal Javed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:04 PM

Ishaq Dar's blatant lies' exposed in interview : Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday criticized opposition leader of PML-N and former finance minister Ishaq Dar saying he had exposed himself with his 'blatant lies' during the interview with a foreign news channel

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday criticized opposition leader of PML-N and former finance minister Ishaq Dar saying he had exposed himself with his 'blatant lies' during the interview with a foreign news channel.

Talking to a private news channel, while criticizing Ishaq Dar's interview on BBC News he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N has lost its credibility due to its repeated lies and false statements, adding, their leaders were just attempting to fool others to hide the truth about their corruption.

However, his government was hopeful Ishaq Dar and Nawaz Sharif will be back in Pakistan soon to answer for the corruption charges against them, he added.

He said Sharif family only promoted their businesses abroad rather than serving the interests of masses.

Faisal said top PML (N) leadership was settled abroad and left behind the second tier leadership to hold so called rallies to blackmail government.

"Opposition parties were trying to pressurize the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government through public meetings, he said, adding that all tactics were being used to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), to avoid corruption and money laundering cases".

He also slammed the opposition, saying it was not a "real" opposition and that most political leaders had united to save their interests.

"A lot of politicians of PML-N and PPP are criminals, adding, we have enough evidence to ensure criminals won't escape, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ishaq Dar Money Criminals Muslim Family All Government Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Nine outlaws arrested, narcotics seized in sargodh ..

7 minutes ago

PDMA releases Rs 184.6m for North Waziristan affec ..

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong Sentences Three Activists to Prison for ..

16 minutes ago

Australia experiences hottest spring on record

16 minutes ago

Whistleblowers Say Up To 288,000 US Election Mail ..

16 minutes ago

COVID-19 deaths in Argentina reach 38,928

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.