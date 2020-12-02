(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday criticized opposition leader of PML-N and former finance minister Ishaq Dar saying he had exposed himself with his 'blatant lies' during the interview with a foreign news channel.

Talking to a private news channel, while criticizing Ishaq Dar's interview on BBC News he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N has lost its credibility due to its repeated lies and false statements, adding, their leaders were just attempting to fool others to hide the truth about their corruption.

However, his government was hopeful Ishaq Dar and Nawaz Sharif will be back in Pakistan soon to answer for the corruption charges against them, he added.

He said Sharif family only promoted their businesses abroad rather than serving the interests of masses.

Faisal said top PML (N) leadership was settled abroad and left behind the second tier leadership to hold so called rallies to blackmail government.

"Opposition parties were trying to pressurize the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government through public meetings, he said, adding that all tactics were being used to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), to avoid corruption and money laundering cases".

He also slammed the opposition, saying it was not a "real" opposition and that most political leaders had united to save their interests.

"A lot of politicians of PML-N and PPP are criminals, adding, we have enough evidence to ensure criminals won't escape, he added.