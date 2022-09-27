(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :A plea seeking disqualification of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was withdrawn by the petitioner from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

An ECP's four member bench heard the case. Petitioner Azhar Siddique said he wanted to file a petition in High Court for disqualification of Ishaq Dar, hence the petition was being withdrawn.

THe commission directed the petitioner to submit written plea of withdrawing the petition.

Election Commission member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the decision on the case had been reserved.

On Monday, the ECP had reserved its verdict on a petition seeking to declare Dar's seat in the Senate "vacant" over his failure to take oath as a senator within 60 days of being elected.

Dar's counsel had argued that the ordinance, promulgated by the president, about 60 days for taking oath "does not apply on his client".

"The ordinance lapsed after completing its constitutional life," the lawyer argued, adding that a member cannot be disqualified if he did not take the oath even for 5 years.