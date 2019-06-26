Ishaq Dar’s third wife-to-be runs away

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

She ran away saying she does not trust Ishaq Dar

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 26th June, 2019) Renowned journalist Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain has claimed that the woman, who had to perform paper marriage with former finance minister Ishaq Dar, has run away.

The journalist said that Ishaq Dar had to perform third marriage with this woman.

However, she ran away saying she does not trust Ishaq Dar as he has already betrayed many people like this.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar, his sons and son-in-law had fled from the country to avoid corruption cases and are residing in London.

The governmemt is working on the process to repatriate Ishaq Dar and he will be here after completion of the process.

A five-member team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will travel to London to arrest him.

NAB Rawalpindi Director General Irfan Mangi will lead the team during the visit. Deputy Prosecutor General will also be part of the arrest team.

The decision has been taken after getting green signal from London. In this regard, an agreement between London and Islamabad has been reached.

In the past, Ishaq Dar had also recorded statement against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif but later he denied his statement. According to details, corruption cases against former finance minister are under proceeding in accountability courts in Pakistan but he had escaped.