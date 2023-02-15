UrduPoint.com

Ishaq Has No Linkage With Town-1 Admin: Qaisar Bacha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman Mazdoor Ittehad and Chief Demolishing Inspector Town-1, Qaisar Bacha on Wednesday clarified that a man named Ishaq who used abusive language with traders in Nishtarabad, has no link with Capital Metropolitan.

In a statement issued from Capital Metropolitan office, Qaisar Bacha, General Secretary Mazdoor Ittehad Fazal Mahmood and president Sahid Mughal said the man, Ishaq who was seen quarreling and misbehaving with traders in a social media post, has no link with Town-1 and neither he was our staff member.

Fazal Mahmood said the imposter Ishaq was earlier working with a contractor who has also removed him from the job.

He said, "we totally condemn the ill behavior of Ishaq adding that he (Ishaq) has no linkage with Town-1 administration."

More Stories From Pakistan

