Ishaq, Nawaz left Pakistan with children after looting national money: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that Ishaq Dar and Nawaz Sharif left the country with children after looting national money

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that Ishaq Dar and Nawaz Sharif left the country with children after looting national money.

The most developed nations should restrict asylum to such people who are involved in plundering money from their poor states, he expressed these views in an interview with a private television channel.

Nawaz Sharif, who left the country for London on court orders for medical treatment, is a convict, he said adding that Ex Prime Minister will never return to Pakistan.

Both the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, including former finance Minister and ex PM are living in the United Kingdom with their children and trying to hide the ill-gotten money there, he added.

Expressing his personal views about imposing ban on entry of such people involved in plundering money from their poor states, he said Briton should review the policy to protect soft image in the comity of nations.

Emphasizing on legislation, he said there was a serious need to formulate laws so that a convict person or plunderer could not move out from homeland.