Ishq-e-Mustafa week to be celebrated in Balochistan: Senator

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ):Senator Manzoor Ahmad Khan Kakar Wednesday said that the publication of blasphemous sketches in France has hurt the feelings of Muslims and Ishq-e-Mustafa week would be celebrated here.

Talking to APP, Kakar said the Senate has also passed unanimous resolutions against the publication of blasphemous sketches and anti-Islamic actions in France.

While the federal government, expressing the sentiments of the people, has decided to raise this important issue at the OIC and other fora, he added.

He said that love of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) was a part of faith of every Muslim and Muslims cannot tolerate any derogatory stuff in the name of freedom of expression.

About Muslim leaders response on the blasphemous act, he highlighted that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan have raised their voices against this derogatory.