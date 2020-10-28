UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ishq-e-Mustafa Week To Be Celebrated In Balochistan: Senator

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:21 PM

Ishq-e-Mustafa week to be celebrated in Balochistan: Senator

Senator Manzoor Ahmad Khan Kakar Wednesday said that the publication of blasphemous sketches in France has hurt the feelings of Muslims and Ishq-e-Mustafa week would be celebrated here

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ):Senator Manzoor Ahmad Khan Kakar Wednesday said that the publication of blasphemous sketches in France has hurt the feelings of Muslims and Ishq-e-Mustafa week would be celebrated here.

Talking to APP, Kakar said the Senate has also passed unanimous resolutions against the publication of blasphemous sketches and anti-Islamic actions in France.

While the federal government, expressing the sentiments of the people, has decided to raise this important issue at the OIC and other fora, he added.

He said that love of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) was a part of faith of every Muslim and Muslims cannot tolerate any derogatory stuff in the name of freedom of expression.

About Muslim leaders response on the blasphemous act, he highlighted that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan have raised their voices against this derogatory.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Senate Prime Minister France Tayyip Erdogan Muslim Government Love OIC

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

26 minutes ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

26 minutes ago

Bukhari travels to Chitral in official capacity bu ..

16 minutes ago

Asad appeals public for strict implementation of S ..

16 minutes ago

Biden Casts Vote in US Presidential Election

16 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Sahel Co ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.