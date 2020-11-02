UrduPoint.com
Ishq-e-Rasool Week Being Observed To Present Love With The Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Ishq-e-Rasool week being observed to present love with the holy Prophet (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said Hafta-e-Ishq-Rasool (PBUH) was being observed across the country to pay tributes to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The week is being observed to send a message to the elements involved in blasphemy that our love for Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) has been strengthened further.

Talking to media, he said Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH) week was being observed from Friday (Oct 30). Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the mercy for the whole universe, not for human beings alone.

The aim of the week was to express our deep love for Khatam-un-Nabiyeen. He said Mahafil-e-Na'at, Mahafil-e-Milad were being held at division, district and tehsil level to pay tribute to the Holy Prophet besides highlighting his Seerah and teachings.

By this they would convey a message to the entire world that our relation with our Holy Prophet (PBUH) was strengthening day by day, he said.

Our respect for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) would increase against any blasphemous attempt in the world. The holy Prophet (PBUH) is a blessing for the whole universe, he said.

