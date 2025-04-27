Ishrat Ali Lohar Elected As President SHCBA Hyderabad
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The lawyers associated with the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Hyderabad, have elected advocate Ishrat Ali Lohar as the bar's President, polling him 734 votes against 688 and 147 votes secured by his opponents advocates K B Laghari and Muhammad Sachal R Awan.
According to the results issued late on Saturday night, advocate Nisar Ahmed Channa has been elected Vice President with 1,092 votes and advocate Israr Hussain Chang as General Secretary obtaining 633 votes.
Likewise, the bar has elected advocates Ghulam Ali Talpur, Zain-ul-Abidin Sahito and Zeeshan Ali Memon as Joint Secretary, library Secretary and Treasurer with 774, 1,021 and 544 votes, respectively.
On the 7 seats of Member Managing Committee (MMC), advocates Abdul Aziz Palli, Mir Murtaza Abro, Noureen, Hatim Ali Soomro, Ufera Fatima, Azhar Hussain Solangi and Kewal Kumar have been elected.
