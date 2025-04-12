Ishtiaq Murder Case: DIG Dawar Assures Swift Justice
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Shakir Hussain Dawar, on Saturday visited the family of Ishtiaq Hussain Abbasi, who was recently murdered in the Pindorian area of Khanna police jurisdiction.
A public relations officer told APP that the DIG Dawar expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the elevation of the departed soul’s ranks. He assured the family that the culprits involved in the heinous crime would be arrested and brought to justice without delay.
DIG Dawar said that all necessary efforts were being made to ensure fair investigation and timely redressal of the family’s grievances. The DIG further assured that those involved in the serious incident would be awarded exemplary punishment under the law.
DIG Dawar said the family expressed full confidence in the Islamabad Police and assured their complete cooperation during the investigation process.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries
Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries
UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML56 minutes ago
-
Bench, bar cooperation imperative for speedy justice to litigants: PM aide56 minutes ago
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents of armed attacks56 minutes ago
-
Mirpur set to get International airport as feasibility process begins56 minutes ago
-
Mirpur protests Israeli aggression in Palestine, accuses world nations of double standards56 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Bilawal on being elected Chairman PPP1 hour ago
-
Commissioner reviews Vaisakhi festival preparations1 hour ago
-
Billions of dollars investment expected in upcoming overseas Pakistan's convention 20251 hour ago
-
Mela Chiraghan continues on second day1 hour ago
-
Four year old boy killed by water tanker in Karachi2 hours ago
-
3 Killed in traffic accident in Lahore2 hours ago
-
Suspected robber killed in exchange of firing with cattle trader2 hours ago