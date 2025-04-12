Ishtiaq murder case: DIG Dawar assures swift justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Shakir Hussain Dawar, on Saturday visited the family of Ishtiaq Hussain Abbasi, who was recently murdered in the Pindorian area of Khanna police jurisdiction.

A public relations officer told APP that the DIG Dawar expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the elevation of the departed soul’s ranks. He assured the family that the culprits involved in the heinous crime would be arrested and brought to justice without delay.

DIG Dawar said that all necessary efforts were being made to ensure fair investigation and timely redressal of the family’s grievances. The DIG further assured that those involved in the serious incident would be awarded exemplary punishment under the law.

DIG Dawar said the family expressed full confidence in the Islamabad Police and assured their complete cooperation during the investigation process.

APP-rzr-mkz