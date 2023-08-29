Ishwar Laal directs to send corruption cases in Irrigation Dep to NAB

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Irrigation, Ishwar Laal, on Tuesday sought details of under investigations and pending corruption cases against employees of the Irrigation Department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Minister for Irrigation, Ishwar Laal, on Tuesday sought details of under investigations and pending corruption cases against employees of the Irrigation Department.

According to a handout issued by Sindh Information Department, the heads of various sections of the Irrigation Department were directed to immediately provide details of the ongoing investigations and pending cases against the employees of the Department to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

On the instructions of the minister, all the concerned chief engineers, project directors and other sectional heads were directed to submit the details by August 30, it added.