Open Menu

Ishwar Laal Directs To Send Corruption Cases In Irrigation Dep To NAB

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Ishwar Laal directs to send corruption cases in Irrigation Dep to NAB

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Irrigation, Ishwar Laal, on Tuesday sought details of under investigations and pending corruption cases against employees of the Irrigation Department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Minister for Irrigation, Ishwar Laal, on Tuesday sought details of under investigations and pending corruption cases against employees of the Irrigation Department.

According to a handout issued by Sindh Information Department, the heads of various sections of the Irrigation Department were directed to immediately provide details of the ongoing investigations and pending cases against the employees of the Department to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

On the instructions of the minister, all the concerned chief engineers, project directors and other sectional heads were directed to submit the details by August 30, it added.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption National Accountability Bureau August All

Recent Stories

UAE Show Jumping Team wins two championship titles ..

UAE Show Jumping Team wins two championship titles in Belgium

9 minutes ago
 Water level rises to full capacity in Mangla Dam

Water level rises to full capacity in Mangla Dam

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan had become the fifth most populous countr ..

Pakistan had become the fifth most populous country in the world: Dr. Jamal Nasi ..

5 minutes ago
 Top ranked Pakistan to play Asia Cup opener tomorr ..

Top ranked Pakistan to play Asia Cup opener tomorrow

53 minutes ago
 5.2m SMEs active in Pakistan contributing 20% to G ..

5.2m SMEs active in Pakistan contributing 20% to GDP, SBP plans liberal loan dis ..

1 hour ago
 PSCA launches security plan for Asia Cup

PSCA launches security plan for Asia Cup

1 hour ago
Seminar on closing of provincial level community u ..

Seminar on closing of provincial level community uplift project held

2 hours ago
 34 gas pilferers booked in Islamabad

34 gas pilferers booked in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Man killed, two injured in road mishap

Man killed, two injured in road mishap

2 hours ago
 SM Tanveer visits flood affected areas of Bahawalp ..

SM Tanveer visits flood affected areas of Bahawalpur

2 hours ago
 Stock markets extend gains

Stock markets extend gains

2 hours ago
 Four uncapped women cricketers earn central contra ..

Four uncapped women cricketers earn central contract

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan