ISI DG Gen Faiz Hamid Calls On PM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 32 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

ISI DG Gen Faiz Hamid calls on PM

Both Prime Minister Imran Khan and DG ISI Gen Faiz Hamid discuss the matters pertaining to national security during their meeting in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2020) Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt. Gen Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad here on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and ISI DG Faiz Hamid discussed the matters pertaining to national security during their meeting held at Prime Minister Office in Islamabad. Special Assistant on National Security Division Dr. Moeed Yusuf separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They discussed regional situation, especially aggression from India in recent days and other matters. They also deliberated on measures taken to repatriate Pakistanis stranded abroad and the progress in this regard.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the international community of Indian agenda of destroying peace and security in South Asia.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that India was continuously making efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan. He also rejected recent allegations by India, saying that it was continuation of that dangerous agenda.

He also mentioned the Kashmiri resistance against India’s oppression and brutalization of Kashmiri in the occupied valley, saying that fascist policies of RSS-BJP combine were fraught with serious risks.

He asked the world community to play their role to stop India from pursuing agenda of reckless moves that jeopardize peace and security in the region.

