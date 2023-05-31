UrduPoint.com

Islam A Religion Of Peace, Harmony: Masood Khan

Abdullah Hussain Published May 31, 2023

Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

Pakistan's ambassador to the United States says Pakistan will always remember ICNA for generating 15 million dollers to help victims of floods and its leaders for visiting flood areas during the height of the catastrophe.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2023) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan says Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) has raised awareness about the tenets and practices of islam anchored in humanitarianism.

Addressing the ‘Scholars and Community Leaders Recognition Lunch’ hosted by ICNA in Washington, he said Pakistan would always remember ICNA for generating 15 million dollers to help victims of floods and its leaders for visiting flood areas during the height of the catastrophe.

Paying rich tribute to Dr. Mohsin Ansari, President ICNA, Masood Khan said that this organization had advocated protection of rights of Muslims and non-Muslims alike to create a harmonious society.

The Ambassador said that all Muslims living in United States should be thankful to rich ambiance and integrative environment provided by its people which assimilates people of all faiths and diverse ethnic backgrounds.

Masood Khan thanked ICNA and the Helping Hand for mobilizing humanitarian assistance for Pakistan during flood response and rehabilitation.

In his remarks, President ICNA Dr. Mohsin Ansari highlighted major achievements of the organization and briefed the participants about a range of humanitarian services that ICNA was rendering to the people regardless of any consideration whatsoever.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and Turkish Ambassador to the United States Hasan Murat Mercan also attended the luncheon.

During the convention Masood Khan also felicitated his Turkish counterpart on re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

