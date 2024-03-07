Open Menu

Islam-centric Approach Crucial To Cope Modern Challenges: Experts

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 06:45 PM

The experts have urged educators and policymakers to build a paradigm of knowledge based on the Islamic epistemology and the practical application of the Qur'an to tackle the challenges of the contemporary era

The experts made these remarks during a lecture on ‘Decolonization of Education: An Islamic Perspective,’ held at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad.

Former Vice Chancellor Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Prof. Dr. Asad Zaman said that despite the Qur’an’s revolutionary message and the rich intellectual tradition of islam, many Muslims find themselves unable to harness this knowledge to address modern challenges. He said this struggle is largely due to the historical colonization of knowledge over the past two centuries.

Citing a prevailing belief that solutions to contemporary issues can only be found in Western ideologies and models such as democracy, secularism, and the rule of law, Dr. Asad said this mindset reflects a form of “compound ignorance”.

He said that Muslims have access to the knowledge of the Qur’an, but with this mindset, they struggle to apply it effectively to navigate present-day complexities. This continues to shape contemporary perceptions, leading many to overlook the transformative power of Qur’anic wisdom, he maintained.

He said that history has witnessed that the Qur’an’s application developed a civilization that enlightened the world for centuries. He said that its impact was profound, influencing fields from science to governance.

In concluding remarks, Khalid Rahman emphasized that the discourse surrounding the decolonization of minds extends to revisiting such fundamental inquiries through continuous questioning.

He underscored the role of education as a potent tool in the colonization of minds and, similarly, in decolonization. For that, there is a pressing need to address gaps in the availability, accessibility, dissemination, and production of Islamic knowledge.

