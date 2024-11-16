Islam commands tolerance, good behaviour; says CM Murad on Tolerance Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that islam has always commanded tolerance and good behavior.

In his message on the occasion of International Day for Tolerance observed every year on November 16, he said that accepting human rights, freedom and respecting each other's point of view was tolerance.

He siad, 'Tolerance is prominent in our culture, that is why all religions and people of different thoughts live with brotherhood in Sindh.'

The chief minister said, we have to respect every religion and ideology.

Murad said that doing justice and fairness was tolerance despite differences in religion, civilization, culture, language or color and race.

He said we want scholars and writers to play their role to further promote tolerance in the society.