Islam Commands Tolerance, Good Behaviour; Says CM Murad On Tolerance Day
Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that islam has always commanded tolerance and good behavior.
In his message on the occasion of International Day for Tolerance observed every year on November 16, he said that accepting human rights, freedom and respecting each other's point of view was tolerance.
He siad, 'Tolerance is prominent in our culture, that is why all religions and people of different thoughts live with brotherhood in Sindh.'
The chief minister said, we have to respect every religion and ideology.
Murad said that doing justice and fairness was tolerance despite differences in religion, civilization, culture, language or color and race.
He said we want scholars and writers to play their role to further promote tolerance in the society.
Recent Stories
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former SAARC chamber chief condoles Ilyas Bilour's death2 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses condolence over demise of Ilyas Bilour2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police bust organized dacoit gang, four arrested2 minutes ago
-
One falls to death in well12 minutes ago
-
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away26 minutes ago
-
Dry weather likely to persist in Sindh52 minutes ago
-
Two killed, several injured in road mishap52 minutes ago
-
ANP leader, former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away1 hour ago
-
India subjecting Kashmiris to worst form of state terrorism: APHC2 hours ago
-
11 criminals held2 hours ago
-
Punjab reports 74 new dengue cases on Saturday2 hours ago
-
Stray dogs killing drive in Sargodha2 hours ago