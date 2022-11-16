UrduPoint.com

Islam, Constitution Guarantee Equal Rights Of Minorities: Abdul Shakoor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Wednesday said that islam and Constitution guaranteed equal rights of minorities.

He said this in a meeting with Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins who called on him here in the ministry.

He held a detailed discussion on the promotion of interfaith harmony, peace and development in the region including Afghanistan and other issues.

He said the desecration of all prophets, religions and holy books was a crime in Pakistan.

He said all the assemblies in Pakistan had reserved seats for the minority community members.

The minister said Pakistan and Afghanistan had been suffering from terrorism for a long time due to external powers adding that Taliban had won against extremism, terrorism and external forces.

He made it clear that women's Hijab was part of religion and culture and Taliban had never made women's education prohibited.

Mufti said currently, industry and livelihood, health and sustainable peace were the major problems of Afghanistan.

He said former Federally Administered Tribal Ares (FATA) were badly affected in war on terror.

He said there was a dire need to create education, health and employment opportunities in erstwhile FATA.

On this occasion, Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins said more than 100,000 Pakistanis lived in Australia.

He said cricket had played an important role in connecting Pak-Australian people.

